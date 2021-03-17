ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Central Washington University Head Men's Rugby Coach Todd Thornley has been named USA Rugby's U-23 XV's Head Coach, the Eagles announced last week.
The announcement comes as USA Rugby named a flurry of new coaches for the USA Rugby High Performance Pathways.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to work with USA Rugby's best young talent and enhance their development into international rugby players," Thornley said. "Being exposed to an international rugby environment will enhance our daily practices and the overall student-athlete experience in our Men's Rugby program here at CWU. The opportunity to work along side and learn from other bright rugby minds within USA Rugby is exactly what is needed for my continual professional development, I can't wait to be apart of it all."
Joining Thornley on the U-23 staff is current Old Blue Head Coach Don Wareing.
"I believe this is the most exciting role in rugby to be able to work with the next generation of Eagles in an era when the country is really getting behind the grassroots, high school, college, club and professional games," Wareing noted. "I relish the chance to connect and work with coaches, NDP's and scouts around the USA to build on prior success, identify improvements and contribute to the continued rise of American rugby at all levels."
Eagles Alumnus Kyle Sumison has been named the U-20 Head Coach. Both the U-20 and U-23 XV's programs will be overseen by former Men's XV's National Coach Mike Tolkin.
"I'm excited to help the United States develop the best possible squad for the world stage," Tolkin said. "It's with great enthusiasm that I approach working with our Under-20 and Under-23 programs, as well as their very promising and talented coaches. I'm also highly motivated to be a part of the talent identification process and to work in tandem with the Eagle coaches and high performance staff to create a streamlined pathway towards future success."
