After leading Central Washington to its first 20-win season since 2001-02, senior Kassidy Malcolm was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year the league office announced Wednesday. Samantha Bowman, Kizzah Maltezo and Malcolm were all named First Team All-GNAC.
Malcolm is the first women's basketball player to earn the GNAC Player of the Year award since Rose Shaw in the 2001-02 season.
"I'm very happy for Kassidy and it's well-deserved," Central Washington Head Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "She has played outstanding all year and is a big key to our overall success. Kassidy has stepped up in so many key moments and big games and that's all attributed to the dedication and hard work she has put forth in our program the last five years. Kass has been an outstanding leader with a laser focus and pushing herself and this team to succeed. I'm ecstatic for her to receive this recognition."
Malcolm closed out the regular season second in conference scoring averaging 18.3 points per game. The mark places her 32nd for scoring in all of Division II. She shot .484 from the floor, .389 from the three-point line and .860 at the free-throw line.
The Ellensburg native added 180 rebounds, 47 assists, two blocks and 13 steals to her regular season stat line. Malcolm scored a career-high 30 points at Alaska Fairbanks on Feb. 3rd, an effort not seen since Jessica VanDyke scored 30 against Cal Baptist on Nov. 29th, 2013.
Maltezo, a native of Honokaa, Hawaii, is averaging a conference-leading 18.9 points per game. The offensive output has helped lead Central to the highest scoring offense in the GNAC averaging 73.7 points per game. The 18.9 average also puts Maltezo 29th in all of Division II in scoring.
In just her first full-season with CWU, Maltezo shot .405 from the floor, .342 from the three-point line, and .739 from the free-throw line. She scored a career-high 29 points against Montana State Billings on Feb. 24th. The 5-5 guard also grabbed 72 rebounds, 42 steals, and gave out 79 assists.
Bowman, the nation's rebounding leader, is averaging a double-double of 16.3 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. On the glass Bowman was unmatched, breaking both the conference and program records for total single-season rebounds (386 and counting). With the season yet to finish, Bowman is set the break both the conference and program records for single-season rebounding average. She is also 23rd in all of Division II with 56 blocked shots this season.
Offensively Bowman a .514 shooter from the floor, has picked up 21 double-doubles this season, marking her second in all of Division II for double-doubles.
"Kass, Kizzah, and Sam have led this young group all year long," Richardson-Thornley said. "They have consistently performed under pressure through every single game on our schedule. To have a trio of players not only this talented but also extremely competitive, selfless, hard-working, and committed to leading others is a rarity to find on one team. They have earned their right to be on first team in the GNAC and I'm happy and proud of all three of them."
The Wildcats season continues as they square off with Simon Fraser in the quarterfinal round of the GNAC Tournament. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 3rd, at Brougham Pavilion on the campus of Seattle Pacific. Tip-off is slated for 12:00 p.m.