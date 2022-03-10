Three members of Central Washington women's basketball team were named to the D2CCA West Region team, the Division II Conference Commissioners Association announced Thursday.
"Happy for Kass, Sam, and Kizzah to all receive this recognition from the West Region," Central Washington Head Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "They are three highly competitive and talented players who have proven themselves throughout the whole year. It's well deserved."
Samantha Bowman, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournaments Most Valuable Player, was named First Team All-West Region. Bowman has led the nation at all levels for over half of the season in rebounds per game (15.6), and now sits alone leading all of Division II with 24 double-doubles in 28 games this season. She also averages 16.1 points per game, and is 26th in all of Division II with 2.04 blocks per game
Kassidy Malcolm, the GNAC Player of the Year, also earned First Team All-West Region honors. Malcolm is currently 39th in all of Division II scoring, averaging 18.1 points alongside 6.8 rebounds per game. This season Malcolm eclipsed 1,000 career points, being just the 14th player in program history to do so. Malcolm is just the sixth player in program history to tally 1,000 or more career points (1251) and 500 or more career rebounds (743).
Kizzah Maltezo, currently 26th in all of Division II scoring and the GNAC regular season scoring leader, earned Second Team All-West Region honors. In her first full season with Central Washington, Maltezo broke the single-season three-point field goals made record (86 and counting).
The Wildcats (23-7) continue their season this Friday, Mar. 11th, down in Hayward, California in the quarterfinal round of the West Regional. No. 2 seeded Central Washington will face off against No. 7 seeded Northwest Nazarene at 2:30 p.m.
