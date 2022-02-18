Several new faces, a couple of old friends and a date with the defending national champions highlight Central Washington's 2022 football schedule.
Coming off their first appearance in the NCAA playoffs in four seasons, the Wildcats begin a new era in the fall when they begin play in the Lone Star Conference. The Wildcats, along with former GNAC rivals Simon Fraser and Western Oregon, accepted an invitation to join the LSC as affiliate members last November.
"We are very excited for our inaugural season in the Lone Star Conference," Fisk said. "It is extremely motivating to be part of a great conference with a storied past and an exciting future. I hope that our football program adds value to the conference, and strength in the schedule. We can't wait to kick off the 2022 season."
But before the Wildcats get started in their new league, they'll open the season against the best of the best. Central is scheduled to kickoff the 2022 campaign on Sept. 1 at defending national champion Ferris State in Big Rapids, Mich.
The game is a return of the Bulldogs trip to Ellensburg during the 2019 season.
"It's always a privilege when you get to play a team of that caliber," Fisk said. "It's a measuring stick for where you are as a program. That game will tell us the truth real fast. It gives us great motivation through spring ball and summer training. We're excited to get up there and play a program like Ferris State with such a rich tradition."
Lone Star Conference play begins the next week as the Wildcats open their home season at Tomlinson Stadium on Sept. 10 with Western New Mexico.
Other home games include contests with Western Oregon on Oct.8, and a Homecoming matchup with Midwestern State on Oct. 15. Texas A&M Kingsville visits The 'Burg on Oct. 29, and the Wildcats close out their home schedule with a first-ever meeting against Texas Permian Basin on Nov. 12.
Road games include Simon Fraser (Sept. 17), Eastern New Mexico (Oct. 1), West Texas A&M (Oct. 22), and Angelo State (Nov. 5).
Schedule Notes
- The Wildcats have previously played nine of the 10 opponents on the 2022 schedule. Texas Permian basin is the only first-time opponent.
- Central will face a pair of 2021 postseason teams this season. In addition to reigning national champion Ferris State, Angelo State also qualified for the NCAA playoffs last season.
- There are several repeat customers on CWU's schedule in 2022. Western New Mexico, Simon Fraser, Eastern New Mexico, Western Oregon, Midwestern State, and Angelo State all faced the Wildcats in 2021.
- The Lone Star Conference is Central's third conference home for football since joining the Division II ranks in 2001. The Wildcats were members of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference from 2001-04 and 2007-2021. The Wildcats joined the North Central Conference for the 2006 and 2007 seasons before returning to the GNAC.
- Homecoming is scheduled for October 15 vs. Midwestern State