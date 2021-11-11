Saturday's game vs. Simon Fraser televised on SWX
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- With the prospect of its first postseason appearance since 2017 looming, Central Washington returns to Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday for the final regular-season home of 2021 when the Wildcats host GNAC rival Simon Fraser. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Not only is Saturday the final scheduled home game of the season, it's also the final home game for 13 seniors. That baker's dozen will be honored in pregame ceremonies.
Playing in their final home game will be Tony Archie, Michael Chisley, Isaac Crichton, Fred Feleti, JoJo Hillel, Donte Hamilton, Maxwell Nauer, Will Ortner, Sam Sanchez, Van Soderberg, Zach Stecklein, Tytus Timoteo, and Davine Tullis.
As important as honoring the seniors is for every program, the Wildcats (7-2 overall, 3-0 GNAC) must also focusing on securing a positive result on Saturday. Having already clinched their fourth straight conference title and 11th overall, Central needs a win on Saturday to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Central is ranked 6th in the latest NCAA Super Region Four poll with one week remaining in the regular season. The top seven teams in each of four regions advance to the playoffs, which begin Nov. 20. The top seed in each region receives a 'bye' to the second round, and seeds 2-4 are slated to serve as hosts for first round playoff games.
The Wildcats have won five straight games entering Saturday's affair with Simon Fraser, including a 54-29 victory at Western New Mexico last week. Third-year freshman quarterback Quincy Glasper threw for a career-high 452 yards and 5 touchdowns, while defensive end Zach Stecklein recorded a pair of sacks. Both received GNAC Player of the Week honors.
Simon Fraser enters play Saturday following a 'bye' week. SFU is 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the GNAC. The Wildcats handed Simon Fraser a 36-14 loss on Sept. 18 in Burnaby, B.C., behind 279 yards rushing from Rashaad Boddie.
Coach Fisk Shares Thoughts on Each Senior for Senior Day
Head coach Chris Fisk wanted to share some brief thoughts on each of his 13 seniors prior to Saturday's game. Those thoughts are below.
5Michael Chisley, DB
Michael is an awesome one. Michael came to us a graduate student and then COVID hit. He was supposed to play and finish up last year and then GA for us. He ended up spending both years with us as a player. He's done a great job fitting in here. When we think of Michael Chisley, we'll only remember him as a Wildcat."
10JoJo Hillel, WR
"JoJo has been here longer than I have, that's how long JoJo has been around the program. I was thrilled when he let me know he wanted to come back and be a Super Senior. We really couldn't be doing what we're doing without him."
11Tony Archie, WR
"Tony and I arrived in Ellensburg in the same year, so we've been on this journey together and it's been great to see him grow as a player and as a man."
31Van Soderberg, P/K
"Van joined us late and we're really glad he can finish up his career at Central Washington. He's been a great teammate."
32Fred Feleti, DE
"Fred is a guy that has a lot of ability and will do a lot great things in the future. I'm really excited to see him grow as a father, and I'm excited to watch him walk across that stage and see him receive his diploma in the winter."
33Davine Tullis, RB
"Davine didn't get to us until this year, but I've been very impressed with the way he's handled himself. It hasn't always gone the right way for him, but he's always been a great teammate and he's added a lot of value to our team."
44Donte Hamilton, LB
"What else can you say about Donte that hasn't already been said? I have a lot of admiration for that young man and the way he does things. He'll go down in my book as one of the great leaders that we've ever had here at Central Washington."
51Tytus Timoteo, OL
We're very fortunate that Tytus decided to come to join Central when he did. Since he walked in the door here, he's been a starter for us."
74Will Ortner, OL
"Man, there's a special place in my heart for that young man. He got here when I got here. Unlike some of the other kids before him, I'm the only position coach he's ever had so he's like a son to me."
82Isaac Crichton, TE
"All he's done is be a starter ever since he's walked in here. He has created a ton of value for our program in his time at Central."
83Sam Sanchez, TE
"Sam went through one of the worst leg injuries that I've ever seen. For him to come back and be an all-conference player after that, I've got a ton of respect for that young man."
93Maxwell Nauer, DL
"I'm devastated that Max's career came to an end earlier this season. But it's the same as Tony and some of the other guys, we've been on the same journey and I have a ton of respect for that young man coming back this season as a Super Senior."
97Zach Stecklein, DE
"I'm so glad that we've been able to provide a happy ending to his career. He came to us after his previous school dropped football. He took the risk to come out to the Pacific Northwest and he's just been an unbelievable teammate and a ton of fun to coach."
STORY LINES
Saturday's game is the 50th meeting all-time between the Wildcats and Simon Fraser. Central owns a 39-10 all-time records against their neighbors from Canada, including 19-3 all-time in Ellensburg.
Central has won the last 14 games against Simon Fraser, including a 36-14 victory earlier this year in Burnaby, B.C. Rashaad Boddie ran for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats dropped from 3rd to 6th in the latest Super Region Four poll, released on Monday. Postseason selections will be made on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The Wildcats need to finish the regular season with a victory on Saturday, as selection for the 2021 NCAA Championships nears. The Wildcats enter the weekend in position to qualify for the postseason and are currently ranked 6th in the Super Region Four poll. The top seven teams qualify.
The NCAA football selection show is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday. Fans can watch by visiting the front page of NCAA.com.