PORTLAND, Ore. – Central Washington University had five players named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-GNAC squads.
"Very proud to see the work these players have put in get noticed by the conference," CWU Head Coach Alison Mitchell said. "In an extremely challenging year our team has done an incredible job pushing each other to have success and this is evidence of that."
Harlee Carpenter and Theresa Moyle both earned First Team All-GNAC honors by unanimous selection. Samantha Stanfield earned a Second Team All-GNAC selection, while Rhaney Harris and Sasha Mitchell earned Honorable Mention All-GNAC honors.
Moyle leads the Wildcats and sits fifth in the GNAC with an average of .381. The 'Cats right fielder clubbed seven doubles, five triples, and four home runs. Her triples total places her fifth in the NCAA. Moyle leads the Wildcats with 31 runs batted in and in slugging percentage at .670. She also scored 28 runs.
Carpenter holds an .356 and leads all of Division II with seven triples. She has also hit seven doubles and driven in 14 runners, while scoring 32 runs herself.
Stanfield leads the Wildcats with 65 innings pitched. She has posted a 6-4 record with an ERA of 3.05. Stanfield has struck out 49 hitters and is holding the opposition to an average of .254. The right-hander has thrown five complete games with one shutout.
Harris has tossed 34.2 innings in 10 appearances for the Crimson and Black. She has posted a 5-1 record with an ERA of 3.89, while striking out 18 hitters. Opposing teams are hitting just .271 off of Harris. In four starts, she has tossed three complete games. Harris also picked up one save on the year.
Mitchell is hitting .333 for the 'Cqts with two home runs. She has appeared in 19 games throughout her freshman campaign. Mitchell drove in five runs, hit two doubles, one triple, and walked 10 times with only one strikeout.