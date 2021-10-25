Central Washington football is ranked No. 3 in the initial Super Region Rankings announced by the NCAA on Monday.
The top seven teams in the final rankings advance to the NCAA Division II Playoffs beginning Nov. 20. The top overall seed earns a bye to Nov 27.
Central is 1-1 this season against other Super Region Four teams, defeating No. 4 Midwestern State (30-20), and losing to Angelo State (14-9). Both of those games were played at CWU's Tomlinson Stadium.
CWU last appeared in the NCAA Playoffs in 2017.
SUPER REGION FOUR RANKINGS
|RK
|TEAM
|REGION REC.
|DII RECORD
|1
|Augustana (SD)
|7-1
|7-1
|2
|Colorado School of Mines
|7-1
|7-1
|3
|Central Washington
|5-1
|5-1
|4
|Midwestern State
|4-1
|5-1
|5
|Angelo State
|5-2
|6-2
|6
|Bemidji State
|6-2
|6-2
|7
|Wayne State (NE)
|6-2
|6-2
|8
|Colorado Mesa
|5-1
|6-1
|9
|Western Colorado
|7-1
|7-1
|10
|Minnesota Duluth
|6-2
|6-2