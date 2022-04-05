The Central Washington football team will have 15 practice over the coming weeks leading up to their annual spring football game April 23rd at Tomlinson Stadium.
Chris Fisk enters his fourth year as the. The Wildcats clinched their fourth consecutive GNAC title and sixth NCAA appearance last fall and their sights are not only to meet but exceed those expectations.
"You know what the what the message to the guys was was perseverance," said Fisk about last season. "Losing the way we did to a perennial power wasn't good enough. And I think our kids see that. I think they understand what we need to do to try to catch teams like Northwest Missouri and we'll get a we'll get a great ability to see where we're at."
The Wildcats play defending National Champion Ferris State to open up play this fall; they also join the Lone Star Conference.
The Wildcats had considerable losses at wide receiver and linebacker positions including All-American linebacker Donte Hamilton.
"We've got some holes to fill," said Fisk, "but that's what spring is for. We're excited to watch those guys go out and compete so it's an exciting time. You finally get to see all those freshmen that were doing scout team last fall."
Quarterback Quincy Glasper will return, and there's a new offensive coordinator in town. Mike Ferriter comes to Central from Idaho State. While it's a new face, we can expect a certain level of consistency in the offense.
"The constant is is that, you know, with, with John Picha and myself having been on staff since 2016, we're gonna be running the same offense that we've always run and those guys were gonna come in and mold to us and so hopefully we can keep that as consistent as possible for our kids."
2022 Spring Football Practice Schedule
Fri., April 1, 4-6 p.m.
Sat., April 2, 8-10 a.m.
Tue., April 5, 4-6 p.m.
Thur., April 7, 4-6 p.m.
Sat., April 9, 10-12 p.m.
Tue., April 12, 4-6 p.m.
Thu., April 14, 4-6 p.m.
Fri., April 15, 7-9 p.m. – Scrimmage
Tue., April 19, 4-6 p.m.
Thu., April 21, 4-6 p.m.
Sat., April 23, 10-12 p.m. – SPRING GAME/HOF
Tue., April 26, 4-6 p.m.
Thu., April 28, 4-6 p.m.
Sat., April 30, 1-3 p.m. – Scrimmage