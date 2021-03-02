ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington University women's basketball team placed six players on the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference team, the conference office announced today.
"We value competing in everything that we do in our program and that includes in the classroom," CWU Women's Head Basketball Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "I can't be more proud of our team with literally everyone on our roster who is eligible for selection to be GNAC All-Academic selections. This shows the growth of our program over the last four years, along with the outstanding leadership of past and present within our team. We have an incredible group of young women and this is just some direct evidence of that."
Junior Samantha Bowman (3.27, ITAM), sophomores Symone Brown (3.29, ITAM), Tori Maeda (3.98, Biochemistry/Art Design), Taylor Stephens (3.54, Law & Justice/Political Science), Jenna Troy (4.00, Construction Management), and senior Kassidy Malcolm (3.83, Art Studies/Public Relations) earned GNAC All-Academic honors. Malcolm's selection marked the third time she was named to the GNAC All-Academic squad.
The Wildcats tied for the most players named to the Academic All-Conference team in the GNAC. Alaska Anchorage, Northwest Nazarene, and Western Washington also had second players earn recognition.
To qualify for the GNAC All-Academic Teams, presented by Barnes & Noble College, nominees must be of sophomore eligibility or greater, have a minimum cumulative GPA or 3.20 or greater, be a letterwinner on their team and must be in their second year at the nominating institution.