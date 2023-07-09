Sunday was the final day of the See3Slam Tournament in Richland.
Basketball players of all ages competed in the 3v3 tournament that shut down a stretch of George Washington Way.
Listed below are each of the tournament champions:
Boys Grade 3/4 Group A: Hoopers
Boys Grade 3/4 Group B: NWH Sunbelt Yellow
Boys Grade 5/6 Group A: Hoop Dreams
Boys Grade 5/6 Group B: *
Boys Grade 7/8: Sunbelt Machines
Boys High School 6' and under: Big Money Boys
Boys High School Over 6': *
Coed 6' and Under Competitive: Benchwarmers
Coed 6' and Under Rec: Ball Up
Girls Grade 3/4: *
Girls Grade 5/6: OG Storm
Girls Grade 7/8: NW Cougs
Girls High School 6' and Under: NWACC Hoopers
Grade 1/2: Air Force
Mens 6' and Under Competitive: Who U Wit
Mens 6' and Under Rec Group A: Killer Threes
Mens 6' and Under Rec Group B: *
Mens 6' and Under Rec Group C: ANDONE
Mens Over 35: Already Sore
Mens Over 6' Competitive: Rim Genie
Mens Over 6' Rec Group A: *
Mens Over 6' Rec Group B: Bionic Knees
*Some of the champions have not been reported yet. For the most up to date information, visit here.