During the holiday season, it's the perfect time to give back. The Chiawana boys basketball team took the time to volunteer on Monday by hosting a kids basketball camp.
The varsity Riverhawks ran through drills and gave out pointers to a group of second through sixth graders on Monday afternoon.
Kids in attendance had the opportunity to participate in shooting, passing, dribbling and rebounding drills. There were also many competitive games of knockout played between the campers and the players.
"They look up to us," said senior guard and forward Donavin Young. "They want to be us one day, girls and boys, so it's just nice to be out here and just give them some hope and show them what they could be if they keep putting in the hard work."
Rick Rose, a six-year-old camper, said he was going to tell his dad that he had "fun" hanging out with the Riverhawks, but he had another message that he would tell his friends about the camp.
"That I made a steal," said Rose. "And I shot [baskets," which he said made him "happy."
Rose also said he learned about how to box out to grab rebounds.
"I just like messing around with them [and] having fun with them [and] beating them in some games," said Young. "It has to be done, but it's just fun to come out and talk to [the kids] and see what's going on in their lives."
"I went to camps like this, and it's good to get exposure," said senior Riverhawks guard Mason Castillo. "I guess like you see kind of what program you're going into and how the players are and how the coaches are, so it's important."
Chiawana's varsity boys will return to game action in 2023. They'll resume this season against Pasco on Thurs. Jan. 5.