After rescheduling contests due to inclement weather, Chiawana's boys and girls basketball teams had no issues dominating Southridge on Monday night.
The Riverhawk girls led by double digits most of the way and won 65-25 over the Suns.
Kaia Foster led the way for Chiawana with 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and four steals in the win. Malia Ruud finished with a double-double, too. She collected 15 points and 18 rebounds.
In the boys game, Donavin Young helped set the tone early for the Riverhawks with two thunderous dunks. He finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the 72-53 win.
Senior Kade Smith led the way scoring for the Chiawana boys with 22 points.
Southridge's Jesse Tijerina netted 24 points for the visitors in the loss.
Chiawana will head to Kamiakin on Tuesday. The girls game starts at 5:45 p.m. with the boys scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Southridge girls will head to North Central on Tuesday night, and both teams will be in action Friday hosting Kamiakin. Those two games will be broadcast on SWX.