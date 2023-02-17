Chiawana boys, Toppenish boys and girls lead after day one at Mat Classic

Toppenish and Chiawana entered this weekend in Tacoma with established wrestling credentials.
The two schools found themselves in familiar territory after day one at the Mat Classic in Tacoma.
At 4A, the Chiawana boys enter championship Saturday with a team lead. The Riverhawks will need to hold onto a 10.5 point lead over Tahoma on Saturday to claim the school's fourth straight wrestling team state title.
Sunnyside will have its work cut out for them. After beating Chiawana in the regionals, they finished the first day in fifth place.
Hermiston began Friday hot and was leading 3A boys for most of the day, but they will need to catch up to Mead after a strong finish for the Panthers. The Bulldogs will head into Saturday in second place.
Toppenish boys will be a heavy favorite to lift another 1A state championship trophy. The Wildcats will shoulder the burden of an over 100-point lead heading into Saturday.
The Toppenish girls racked up a healthy 83 point lead of their own to defend on Saturday.
Wrestling will resume Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the Tacoma Dome. The championship finals are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.