On the final day of the Mat Classic, the Chiawana boys and Toppenish boys and girls held leads entering the morning's action. Those leads withstood challenges and grew throughout the festivities.
At 4A, the Riverhawks totaled 151.0 points and outlasted runner-up South Kitsap by 21 points.
The win gave Chiawana four consecutive team titles. A feat that has never been accomplished by any school at 3A or 4A.
Isaiah Medina and Daeton Johnson won individual state titles in their respective weight classes for the Riverhawks.
The two faced off in the state title match at 113 lbs. last season, and Medina won.
"I finally did it," said Johnson, who won the state title at 126 lbs. this season. "I had to wrestle my teammate last year in the finals. I lost. I was state runner up. It feels great to be state champ this time."
Medina's title this year at 113 lbs. gave him his second straight individual state title.
"Can't write a better script than this, baby," said Medina, a senior, after the win.
"It feels good, ya know. I'm on top of the world right now. I've won number two. I'm just ready to go home and eat right now," said Medina with a chuckle.
The Toppenish boys and girls also continued their reign of dominance.
Last season, the Wildcat boys recorded the most ever team points at the Mat Classic. They were unable to top the number this season, but they finished with 375.0 points as a team and were more than 275 points better than the runner-up.
Out of 14 weight classifications at 1A, nine Toppenish boys won individual state titles.
The girls didn't have much trouble adding a team state title, too.
In the first year that classifications were divided for girls, the Wildcats racked up 299.0 total team points.
Six girls won individual state titles including Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, who won her second straight individual title at 155 lbs.
"It's such an experience to be a part of Toppenish's team," said the two-time state champion. "To be able to experience certain things they let us do, the experiences [we get]. Overall, I think the family aspect. Everyone's just a family there."
Elsewhere, Granger finished fifth at 1B/2B. Ellensburg came home in fifth place at 2A, too.
Hermiston finished in second place at 3A.
Sunnyside finished in fifth place for the boys at 4A and for the girls at 3A/4A.
