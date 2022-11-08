Chiawana football has not lost yet in 2022. The Riverhawks are 9-0 entering the state football playoffs, and their work has earned them the top seed in the 16-team field.
"The job's not done, but you have to celebrate the small wins when you can," said senior tight end and linebacker Judah Bishop about being named the top seed entering the state playoffs.
Last Friday, Chiawana knocked off West Valley 42-0 in the district playoffs to gain entry into the field. Senior offensive and defensive lineman Cyrus Pardini said the win was a "proving point" for the Riverhawks.
"Like we belong here," said Pardini after practice on Monday. "People were doubting us and calling the MCC 'weak' and the west side was 'strong,' so it feels good to come out and handle a team from the Big Nine like that."
"We're coming together," said Bishop about what last Friday's win over West Valley meant. "We came together as a team and as a unit, and it's really special what we're doing."
Chiawana is coming off a 2021 season where they were eliminated during the district playoffs, so this year's seniors and the guys following behind them are excited about the prospect of a deep postseason run.
"For me personally, I've never really been that deep in the postseason," said Pardini. "Last year, we came out [and] didn't do very well against Gonzaga Prep, and I think that showed a lot of the seniors that we want to turn it around this year, so it's really exciting to be going in with a team like this and as close as we are."
"I'm most excited about [getting] to play the new level of competition and just [the chance for] a deep post[season] run and [to] try to go for a state title," said Braxton Feldmann, a sophomore running back and safety for the Riverhawks. "Most people don't get the chance to do that, and last year we didn't, but this year I'm hoping with the group of seniors we have that we can do that."
Feldmann received some playing time on varsity as a freshman, and he said this year's senior class has helped hold everyone accountable, including the younger guys, and their work ethic has inspired him.
"They're just a good group of guys that I love to be around and have fun with, and let's go for a state title," said Feldmann about following their lead.
The march to a state title will begin against Sunnyside in the first round.
In 2022, the two teams have three common opponents. The Grizzlies played Kennewick, West Valley and Hanford and finished 2-1 against that trio with a loss to the Lions in Week 3.
That game will kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium.
"Come out and support," said Bishop. "We want everyone there that we can, and we'll try to put on a show for everyone."