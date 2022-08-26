The Chiawana football program has a storied history, even if it isn't as long as some others.
So missing the state playoffs in 2021, especially after making it 3 of the previous 4 years, was a pretty big disappointment.
Coach Scott Bond says the goals at Chiawana are simple, but lofty.
“The goal is always to win a state championship. If you don't start in August with that goal, you're doing it for the wrong reasons. There are a lot of little goals in-between that, but that's what the ultimate goal is.”
To avoid the heat, the team has been practicing at 6:00 a.m., with the coaching staff also hoping it will help push the team to excellence.
The Riverhawks were one of two MCC teams to receive votes in Scorebooklive's preseason rankings and were recently ranked as one of the top 30 teams in the state regardless of classification.
“The expectation at Chiawana is give the best product we can on the field every Friday,” said Coach Bond. “It's been a good year, a good spring and summer for that.”
Chiawana is coming off a 5-5 season, going 5-3 in the MCC, losing to Gonzaga Prep in the crossover.
This year, they're starting off with one of the potential games of the year, against defending MCC champ Kamiakin on September 2nd at Lampson Stadium.
They play rival Pasco September 16th.