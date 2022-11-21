In the 4A state quarterfinals on Saturday, Chiawana held a 37-32 lead over Emerald Ridge with 10 seconds left in the game. Jaguar's QB Jake Schakel hit Mitchell Condon for a 6-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the left end zone, and it gave Emerald Ridge a 38-37 lead with 3.7 seconds left.
The Jaguars added a two-point conversion to solidify a 40-37 win and advance to the 4A state semifinals.
Chiawana led the entire way until the final seconds. The Riverhawks went up 21-0 to begin the game behind an opening kickoff return touchdown from Justin Webber, a 20-yard touchdown run and blocked punt return touchdown by Judah Bishop.
Junior DJ Duran connected with senior Kade Smith for two touchdown passes in the loss including a spectacular one hand touchdown grab from Smith that gave Chiawana a 34-26 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The loss was Chiawana's first and only loss of the 2022 season.