Chiawana football is coming off of a “down year” in 2021 finishing 5-5, but 2022’s group has rebounded to the Riverhawks standard. Chiawana has claimed the Mid Columbia Conference championship five out of the last nine seasons and have made significant strides early this fall to bring home another.
After a 39-27 win over Richland last Friday, Chiawana improved to 4-0 this season with all four wins coming over 4A competitors. Those results were good enough for the WIAA’s computers to make the Riverhawks its top team at 4A after four weeks.
While the computers have been whirring away making noise with its rankings, Chiawana hasn’t been paying close attention to what the machines have to say.
“We just come out here and work everyday, and we just look to the next game and the next person we get to hit,” said Judah Bishop, Chiawana senior tight end and linebacker, about whether the team monitors the rankings.
Cyrus Pardini, a fellow senior right tackle and defensive lineman acknowledged that it was “cool to see Chiawana back up there,” but that the team doesn’t worry about those things. “They don't really mean much to us,” said Pardini. “It's just nice to see our name up there.”
“Rankings are somebody's opinion or a computer's output, and that's the best thing about high school football,” said Chiawana head football coach Scott Bond. “Day in, day out every Friday two teams clash and one's gonna win, so each week you gotta be prepared to play.”
Coach Bond’s team will have to be ready to play this week when they face the MCC’s other undefeated team so far this year. Chiawana will match up against Kennewick, the fifth ranked team at 3A.
Bond said Thursday’s game will be another big test for his team.
“That's the awesome part about our league,” said Bond about getting to play another tough opponent in the conference. “That's what it's been for 25 years. That's what it's always been. Our league is a very tough league again week in week out you're playing tough competition.”
“I'm also just looking forward to taking the next guy's head off,” said Bishop about getting to see the Lions on Thursday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.