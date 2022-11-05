It was a windy Friday night around the state of Washington, but the storm could not get in the way of four Tri-Cities schools punching their tickets to the state football playoffs.

In the SWX Game of the Week, Chiawana dominated West Valley 42-0 at Edgar Brown Stadium. Quarterback DJ Duran threw for 124 passing yards and two touchdowns, which were both caught by Hunter Azure-Pryce.

The Riverhawks ground attack was led by Hunter Taylor with 148 yards and a touchdown. Chiawana will find out its next opponent on Sunday night.

Kamiakin, Richland, and Southridge all went on the road for the district playoffs, and they will all come home with victories.

The Braves faced a 13-0 deficit before rattling off 35 straight points to knock off Central Valley. Quarterback Carter Poland had three rushing touchdowns in the win.

In Eastmont, the Bombers came away with a 31-22 win over the Wildcats. Freshman Brody Bocek hauled in two touchdown receptions.

Southridge made the trek up to Auburn, and Jimmy Rush and co. showed the Trojans a thing or two about playing football.

The Suns led by as many as 35 and won 41-20 to advance in the 3A state playoffs. Lucien Cone and Rush combined for 383 rushing yards in the big win. Cone ran for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

On Saturday, Kennewick and Hanford will play to try and punch its state playoff tickets.