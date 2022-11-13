  • Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

PASCO, Wash.-

Saturday afternoon, Chiawana faced an early 7-0 deficit to Sunnyside, and then rattled off 42 straight points to take a commanding lead over the Grizzlies en route to a 49-20 win.

Ian Mohl - Riverhawks Football

Chiawana Senior running back Ian Mohl celebrates after scoring a 32-yard touchdown against Sunnyside on November 12, 2022.

Senior Ian Mohl led the way for Chiawana rushing. He scored the Riverhawks' first two touchdowns on the ground from two yards out each, and he would later add a 32-yard touchdown run. Junior quarterback DJ Duran threw two touchdown passes to Kade Smith and Justin Webber.

The Riverhawks will host Emerald Ridge next weekend in the 4A state quarterfinals. 