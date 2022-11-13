PASCO, Wash.-
Saturday afternoon, Chiawana faced an early 7-0 deficit to Sunnyside, and then rattled off 42 straight points to take a commanding lead over the Grizzlies en route to a 49-20 win.
Senior Ian Mohl led the way for Chiawana rushing. He scored the Riverhawks' first two touchdowns on the ground from two yards out each, and he would later add a 32-yard touchdown run. Junior quarterback DJ Duran threw two touchdown passes to Kade Smith and Justin Webber.
The Riverhawks will host Emerald Ridge next weekend in the 4A state quarterfinals.