Kamiakin and Chiawana squared off Wednesday night on the mats. Between the matches, the Braves' wrestling seniors were honored.
The Riverhawks came determined to spoil the party.
In the girls' duel, Chiawana won 57-18.
Defending 135 lbs. state champion Alanna Haney was one of the Riverhawks to make quick work of her opponent at 140 lbs. She won by fall in the first round.
For the boys' duel, Chiawana continued to flex its muscle winning 60-21 over the Braves.
Lane Hedrick, Landon Bolson, Luis Ramirez, Tayten Cissne, Mason Tovar, Isaiah Murillo, Judah Bishop, Emmanuel Romero, Victor Luna and Por Htoo all won by pin for the Riverhawks.
Chiawana will host Kennewick on Thursday.