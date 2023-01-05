Pasco High School was the site for a tripleheader Thursday night against Chiawana. The boys and girls basketball games were headlining along with the boys wrestling match.
In the girls basketball game, the Riverhawks took a 29-19 lead into the half and came away with a 59-40 win. Malia Ruud led all scorers with 19 points and collected 15 rebounds.
Donavin Young stole the spotlight in the boys basketball game. The senior threw down two dunks in the first half en route to a game high 17 points, and the Riverhawks won 73-34 over the Bulldogs.
Both Chiawana squads will host Richland Friday night on SWX.
The wrestling matches featured pins from wrestlers at both schools, but it was mostly Riverhawk domination. Chiawana won the duel 59-18.