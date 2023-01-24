Chiawana's Alanna Haney has developed into one of the most feared wrestlers in Washington and the country.
According to Flo Wrestling, Haney is ranked the 15th best girls wrestler at 144 lbs. in the United State.
During high school, she has produced a 142-13 record and won two state championships.
The senior said she's been enjoying her final year with the Riverhawks and the opportunity to be more of a leader on this year's team.
“I feel like I could coach my girls up and I'm like very supportive, and I could have fun this year," said Haney during an interview after Chiawana wrestling's Senior Night last week. "I mean every single year I've been super competitive for one goal, and I have the same goal."
That "same goal" will be to collect a third state championship in Tacoma next month. In order to achieve that, Haney said she will need to keep her same mindset.
“Staying positive and to stay humble. That's one of the things that I wanna do is stay humble and to not get my ego too high because then it's not going to turn out as well. Also, just keeping that mindset of 'You got this' and being positive and keeping positive affirmations.”
She said she'll also need to continue her technique and remain at a "steady pace" to add another state title to her trophy collection.
To achieve her status on the mat, Haney said she's had lots of support from her family, and her support system has grown throughout the years. Her dad has been especially instrumental in her success.
“He's the one who [spends] all his money on me and makes sure that I get to the places that I need to be, and he organizes everything," said Haney. "So without my dad, I honestly don't think I could be here."
Over the weekend, Haney continued to make her support system proud and prove her dominance. She won the Othello Lady Husky Invite.