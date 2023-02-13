Chiawana's Donavin Young flies to new heights after overcoming injury

Chiawana Riverhawks senior Donavin Young has soared to new heights this season. He's been the leading scorer for the Riverhawks and led the MCC in jaw-dropping dunks (unofficially).
All of this is happening for the 6'6" forward after suffering a tibial plateau fracture last summer. The injury sidelined Young for months.
Andran Young, the Riverhawk senior's dad, said overcoming sports injuries runs in the Young family between himself and Donavin's two older brothers.
"He's watched us all come back from that, and I knew that he would be back probably a lot more than he did, but I knew he was going to be back," said Young. "It was just a matter of time."
Throughout the rehab process, the youngest Young found strength in remembering the role that he would play for Chiawana this season.
"I just knew that I could just come out, [and] that I was a big part of my team, and that they needed me," said Donavin. "So like whenever I was down or thinking like, 'Maybe I just shouldn't play. It's not for me.' I just really thought about my teammates and my coaches [and] what all I've been through with them through the four years.
"I mean I'm a senior, so I just wanted to come out and help them as much as I could this year and that just really pushed me through it."
For his last dance with the Riverhawks, Young has averaged over 15 points per game and played dogged defense on the perimeter and interior.
"It's been everything I could have wanted from my senior year I guess," said the Chiawana senior. "I mean last year I definitely wasn't this dominant. I don't think [athletically] like I only had maybe three dunks last year. Now I've had I think as many as six in one game, so it's just nice to come out here and just feel like I'm 'that guy' for my team and my league, and [it's] just like a blessing honestly."
Andran said that it's "felt great" to see his son "grow mentally and physically" after watching his son persevere through injury.
"When I see him on the court, I can just tell that he's having fun," said the elder Young. "He's enjoying it, and I just believe that his future will be brighter."
Donavin Young and the rest of the Riverhawks will take on the Richland Bombers in the 4A District 8 Semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SWX.