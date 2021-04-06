"That was really was my drive for this season," said Webber. "I realized that anything can be taken away from you in a blink of an eye and that's kind of what happened when I had my scare and that's what motivated me to be the best I could this year."
And that work translated to success on the football field.
"Last year he played corner and did a great job," said Coach Bond, "but he didn't get a lot of offensive reps. We really wanted to utilize his speed and game one he hits a long touchdown, and I know when that gets on film, people worry and his speed really shone through this year."
Jelen's goal is to get an athletic scholarship -- with his speed, it's a no brainer he excels in track as well, but hitting his stride as a senior makes that tougher.
"I definitely think about it," said Webber. "I say to myself that I wish I had done this last year, but your time comes when it comes."
Adding Covid to the mix, getting film out there when National Signing Day took place as it's normally scheduled in February.
"The whole recruiting process is kind of funky," said Webber.
"That another thing these kids as seniors are having to deal with," said Coach Bond. "It's not fair, but they'll make he best of it."
As Jalen races towards his goals, he's bound to catch the right opportunity.
"I just want to be someone you can look back at and see he made it," said Webber, "and I can do the same. I just want to set an example for my peers and that's really my main goal."
And will have a great story of being a senior during these unprecedented, uncanny, and unlikely sports seasons.
Jalen said that he is looking to go into nursing or the health field in college.