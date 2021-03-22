It's officially spring, and ironically enough, the spring sports season is finally here. After having their 2020 campaign routed by the pandemic, spring sport athletes are taking it all in. Today marked the first official practice for spring sports in the MCC.
This year's season are condensed down, so overlap is inevitable as all sports are being offered. Chiawana junior Michael Kot is part of two powerhouse programs: Riverhawk football and soccer.
"He's a big leader for us," said head soccer coach Riley Dodson of having Kot at practices.
The football team is reining MCC champions and same could be said for the soccer team, although their last full season was in 2019 when Kot was just a freshman.
"Just being with the team it's a lot of fun to be with these guys," said Kot of returning to the soccer pitch. "Just having a season even though it's shortened is better than nothing."
Kot, like many other multiple sport athletes are making it work -- Juggling sports and school during this unprecedented year. Kot has been a big part of the football program. He scored 7 of 13 points in week 2's 13-0 win over Pasco and hit the game-winning field goal is week 3 against Kamiakin with less than 3 minutes on the clock. While his practice with football isn't overextending himself, his teammates not on special teams will be joining spring sports once the football season ends.
"No one has told me they are not finishing," said first-year head coach Scott Bond.
The Riverhawks football team is 4-0 and takes on Hermiston this Thursday and cap off their season at Richland next Tuesday while Chiawana soccer has their first match on Thursday, April 1st when they host Hermiston.