Hank Dunn from Yakima Valley College has signed with Gonzaga to continue his college baseball career.
This is the third straight year that a Yak will become a Zag as Dunn follows Alec Gomez and Connor Coballes.
Dunn, a Eureka, MT native says this has been years in the making.
"It's been my dream school since I was little. I've been going to their baseball camps since I was in first grade. That was a big reason. I always wanted to go there. It's also close to home. It's only four hours so family can come and watch. I can go home on the weekends if I need to, or whatever it is."
He's hitting .413 this season with YVC as he wraps up his junior college career.
Coach Kyle Krustangel says the connection they've built with Gonzaga comes from a long, positive relationship.
"That staff understands what I'm about, what our coaching staff is about, our culture. And how we have very similar philosophies when it comes to culture and winning programs."
That culture is one that stresses the importance of academics in addition to baseball which allows players to be well-rounded.
Dunn will be one of the 90% of players from YVC that go on to play baseball somewhere after they're done, something Krustangel prides himself on.
YVC wraps the regular season on May 14 when they face Big Bend Community College.
After that, they hope to win an NWAC title.