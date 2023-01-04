Columbia Basin College has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.
Janet Esparza, a 1977 volleyball/basketball player, was joined by Bud Hare, a 1962 football player. Esparza was named Mid-Columbia Basketball Player of the Year in 1977.
Hare helped lead the Hawks football team to its first undefeated season in school history in 1961. In his sophomore season, Hare broke 12 school rushing records on the gridiron. He also played baseball at CBC.
The athlete duo will be inducted along with two NWAC Champion teams.
The 1999 men's soccer team beat Spokane 1-0 in overtime to lift the NWAC championship trophy. It was only the second season that CBC fielded a men's soccer team.
The 1965 football team finished 9-0 and won the school's fifth straight NWAC title. All four coaches from that year's team have been inducted into the CBC Hall of Fame.
There will be a banquet to honor all four inductees on Feb. 24 at the Byron Gjerde Center on CBC's campus.