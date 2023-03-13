The NWAC Tournament started over the weekend at Holden Court on the campus of Columbia Basin College, and the Hawks' men's and women's teams won't just be hosting for weekend two.
Both squads will playing in the NWAC's upcoming Final Four.
The men's team punched its ticket into the second weekend of action with an 81-70 win over Southwestern Oregon on Sunday. The win secured the CBC men a spot in the Final Four for the first time since 1990.
"It feels good," said Hawks' third-year head coach Anthony Owens on how it feels to be one of the last teams standing. "It's stressful. For me, I enjoy it more seeing the excitement of the players, but when I leave, I go and watch as much film as I can.
"It feels good to see the program change from when I got here to now, [so it] is pretty exciting to see."
The CBC women punched their ticket on Friday with a 70-65 win over Umpqua.
For the women, it will be the first NWAC Final Four trip since 2014.
"[It's] exciting to do that in this new facility with this group," said CBC head women's basketball coach Amy Sokaitis. "We just love our team. We know they've been competing all year, and [we are] excited for them to feel that experience."
Play will resume on Saturday at Holden Court on the CBC campus.
The women will tip off against Green River at 1 p.m., and the men will play Bellevue at 7 p.m.
The NWAC Tournament championships will be held Sunday.