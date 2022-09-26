On Sept. 22, Columbia Basin College officially unveiled its new student recreation center. The brand new facility replaces a 65-year old building.
It features nearly 80,000 sq. feet with three indoor court spaces, a two-story fitness center, office spaces for all of student recreation, an Esports complex and more.
"It really gives us an opportunity in the community that we've never really had before because it's something [where] we can service basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, recreation," said Rogers. "It's just endless."
The facility will be free for all CBC students and faculty. It's not just a new playground for its student-athletes, and the project was almost entirely funded by the student body. Rogers said he was excited about what this meant for recruiting student athletes to become Hawks.
"This is state of the art. It's brand new. People walk in and see everything that's part of this facility, and their jaws drop wide open, and that's exactly the reaction we would hope to get."
Rogers added that walking into the new facility each day makes him excited to come to work and help CBC's coaches and student-athletes achieve their goals.