For the third consecutive season, the Columbia-Burbank boys basketball team won the EWAC East.
"You can't end it better on your senior year cutting the net down," said Michael Lenke, a senior guard. "There's nothing better except for cutting the state nets down. That would be the best thing."
"Honestly, it feels like a dream come true because ever since I was a little kid just like wishing that I could play basketball and win games and all that," said sophomore guard Quincy Scott. "It's just something that I could dream [of] as a little kid."
It was the third time Lenke cut the nets down as a Coyote inside his own gym, and the second for Scott.
The 2022-23 Coyotes are comprised of a unique group of core contributors at all grade levels. Seniors like Lenke and Parker Nelson have already helped shape some of the younger players.
Lessons have included working harder on the defensive end, never giving up and being a leader on the team.
"They're just kind of like your mentors and guide you," said Scott. "I just hope I can pass it on to the younger generation."
"Those guys are my brothers, and I've been friends with them since I can even remember," said sophomore guard Tristan Frimodt. "I've been playing AAU with them since I could remember so it's fun and it's definitely like a dream."
Lenke said he's tried to instill confidence in the younger guys to shine on the floor.
"I feel like I've taught them that at the end of the day they're probably some of the best sophomores in like the 2B and that if they just play their game, there's not many people that can hold them [down]," said Lenke.
Scott and Frimodt both agreed that the future of the Coyotes basketball is bright with them and fellow underclassmen like Crew Pariera, Caden Ross and Mason Schumacher paving the next generation.
"I like it because it's promising," said Frimodt. "We're all sophomore, so [we've] definitely got a lot for us in the future, too."
In the meantime, the team has goals this season to end the upperclassmen's careers on high notes.
"We don't look at league," said senior guard Parker Nelson. "We look at more districts and towards state."
"We're ready for state, so it should be fun," said Caden Ross, a sophomore point guard.
The team finished sixth at last year's state tournament and is looking to build on that this spring.
"Burbank has no state titles like a lot of schools like bigger schools like Okanogan," said Lenke. "They have their winning titles. It would be great to start that up for the younger kids."
"That's the dream," said Frimodt.
The Coyotes will finish the regular season on Tuesday night at Tri-Cities Prep at 7:30.