It was a nearly flawless weekend on the Columbia River for Beacon Plumbing driver Corey Peabody, and he capped it by taking home the 2023 Columbia Cup.
During the final race on Sunday, most of the drama unfolded before the race officially began.
J. Michael Kelly crossed the start line eight seconds early, and he was joined by Dylan Runne in the Miss Homestreet and Andrew Tate in the Miss Goodman Real Estate in jumping the gun early.
Peabody positioned himself for a perfect start and a smooth ride as he cruised to victory.
The Beacon Plumbing driver won the 2021 Columbia Cup, and he will proudly enjoy the shade of Bernie's Tree again in 2024.
"I'm living a dream," said Peabody after collecting the 2023 Columbia Cup trophy. "I drive a race boat literally for a living, so I can't complain about anything in my life. I'm a lucky individual, and I'm just going to keep working hard, so we can keep having this success."
In the other finals on Sunday, Jeff Bernard won the Grand Prix Hydroplane Thunder Cup.
The win also secured Bernard his third straight Grand Prix America championship. Bernard said it was a team effort to being so successful.
"We've had nothing but bad luck in final heats, gun jumping, breaking down. It's just been a hard year that we haven't been used to the last two years," said Bernard. "We have [had] Scott on our team the last three years, and that made this boat a dream to drive. It's probably the easiest GP in the pit area to drive, so it makes my job easier."
Kyle Davenport secured a victory in the 2.5 stock hydroplane final.
Davenport was racing in the Bantam, and he proved to be very comfortable on the water that he called his home course.