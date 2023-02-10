With the Columbia Basin Big Nine regular season winding down, the Davis made the crosstown trip to square off against the Eisenhower Cadets.
The Cadets came out on top in the girls game 59-52. Mary Jones finished with 30 points for Ike in the victory.
Eisenhower led by one at halftime of the boys matchup, but the Pirates stormed out of the gates in the second half.
Davis opened with an 8-0 run and never looked back winning 79-62 over their rivals. Blake Garza threw down two vicious alley oops off passes from Cesar Hernandez, and the Pirates clinched the Big Nine league title.
They'll host the district championship game next week.
Hernandez finished with 23 points in the win. Garza, Brandon Lee Jr. and Finnegan Anderson also finished in double digits.
Davis will close out the regular season versus West Valley on Saturday, and Eisenhower will make the trip to Wenatchee.