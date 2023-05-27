For the first time in school history, Davis boys soccer made the 4A state semifinals.
The Pirates made a very interesting run in the semifinals versus Puyallup.
After the first half ended tied at two goals apiece, regulation and overtime ended with a tie of three goals apiece.
In the penalty kicks, Ezra Ochoa knocked down the first penalty kick, but Puyallup was able to come up with the one stop it needed.
The Vikings advanced to the state championship game 5-4 in penalties.
Davis will play Tahoma at 12:15 in the third place game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.