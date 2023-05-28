The Davis boys soccer team went to its first soccer state semifinals in school history over the weekend and lost a heartbreaker to Puyallup on Friday night.
On Saturday, the Pirates rebounded with a 3-1 win over Tahoma to bring home a third place trophy from the 4A state tournament.
Edwin Diaz assisted on all three goals for Davis, and Ezrah Ochoa found the back of the net for the Pirates' third goal of the game and final of the season.
It was Ochoa's 20th goal of the season, which sets a new single season record for Davis boys soccer.