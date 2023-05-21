The Davis boys soccer team went on the road in the first round of the state tournament and knocked off #4 Curtis 1-0.
On Saturday, the Pirates had the opportunity to host and did not disappoint. They faced #12 Union with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.
Edwin Diaz and Cipriano Acosta scored goals, but the match ultimately went to penalties. Davis won 4-1 in penalties and secured their spot next weekend at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Davis will match up against #8 Puyallup at 7 p.m. on Friday.