The second seeded Liberty Christian baseball team needed one win on Saturday to reach the 1B state semifinals next weekend, and sophomore Dawson Mooney understood the assignment.
Mooney got the nod on the bump for the Patriots on Saturday against #7 Mossyrock in the quarterfinals, and he had the Vikings befuddled at the plate.
The sophomore spun a no-hitter on the mound and collected 15 strikeouts to help lead Liberty Christian into the final weekend of the state baseball tournament.
Mooney said he could hear some people talking about the potential no-hitter during the game, but he wasn't going to let that psych him out.
"I just try to zone it out and just act like it's still the first inning, and I'm just fresh and still throwing," said Mooney.
The Patriots advanced with a 2-0 win and will face #3 Mount Vernon Christian at 10 a.m. on Friday for a spot in Saturday's state championship game. That game will be held at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata.
Additional 1B baseball scores:
#1 DeSales defeated #9 Wilbur-Creston-Keller 13-1 in five innings. The Fighting Irish will play #5 Naselle at 1 p.m. on Friday in Ephrata.
#6 Sunnyside Christian knocked off #11 Riverside Christian in the first round 11-0, but the Knights fell short against #3 Mount Vernon Christian 4-1.