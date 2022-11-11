DeSales welcomed Quilcene to Walla Walla for a frigid Friday afternoon football game with a spot in the 1B state quarterfinals on the line. The Rangers brought it within a score with less than a minute to go in the first half, but it was all about the home team from there.
Quarterback Joe Baffney hit Jack Lesko for a 49-yard touchdown to end the first half up 28-14 for DeSales, and the Irish went on to win 54-14.
Baffney and Lesko connected for three more touchdowns, and Baffney raced in a 45-yard touchdown of his own in the second half.
The Irish will hit the road next week to take on Liberty Christian in the quarterfinals. The two teams met at the end of the regular season, and the Patriots won a 14-8 slugfest.