Baseball is back at Gesa Stadium this summer as the Tri-City Dust Devils and Major League Baseball have released the High-A West League schedule for the 2021 season! The Dust Devils are scheduled to host the Vancouver Canadians, affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Tuesday, May 4th. The 2021 schedule consists of 120 games (60 home games) with the Dust Devils ending the year on the road against the Eugene Emeralds on September 19th.
The Player Development License with the Los Angeles Angels, signed earlier this month, will extend through the 2030 season. Fans can look forward to an exciting increase in talent at Gesa Stadium this summer as the Dust Devils make the jump to Full Season High-A baseball.
2021 marks the start of the newly announced High-A West league. Teams included are the Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants), Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners), Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks), Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies), and the Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays).
Ticket packages start at $90, with Full-Season Tickets available starting at just $420. Full Season Tickets, Half Season Tickets and Mini-Plans can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at (509) 544-8789 or by visiting the Dust Devils website at: www.dustdevilsbaseball.com The Dust Devils office is closed, however members of the front office are still teleworking and can be reached via email.
The Dust Devils are working hard to ensure a safe and fun environment for the 2021 baseball season. We will be following Major League Baseball and state approved COVID-19 guidelines throughout the 2021 season to ensure our facility is up to standard. We ask that over the course of the next several months you continue to remain patient and flexible with us. We look forward to welcoming fans back to Gesa Stadium all while keeping the safety of our fans, staff, and players as our top priority.
Download a copy of the 2021 schedule here. This schedule is subject to change as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 Virus.