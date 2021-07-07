The Tri-City Dust Devils are coming off a win in last night's game against Hillsboro, where starter Ryan Smith only gave up two runs on four hits in seven innings of work. Over their last five games, the Dust Devils starting pitchers have given up 2 earned runs or less in four of them. Now they've gone 2 and 3 over that stretch, either due to lack of run support or late game collapses, but manager Andy Schatzley is focused on making sure that his players continue to execute despite things not going their way.
“I mean, these guys are pros and that's always going to be a thing. There's going to be adversity regardless of what level that they've been at. Our starting pitching has stabilized but it goes both ways, there was also a game last week where we took a 3-run lead into the eighth and the bullpen wasn't able to hold it. So, there's going to be times that the hitters have to get over that and continue to do their jobs; there's times that the pitchers have to stay focused. And that's why we win as a club and we lose as a club, and there's been times that we were a little short offensively but there's also been times that they've done plenty and they haven't been rewarded either. So both sides just continue to focus on the right things and continue to try to play a hard nine innings every night.”