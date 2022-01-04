Kennewick RB/LB Myles Mayovsky committed to Eastern Washington to become the ninth player from the MCC on the Eagle football roster.
Thankful for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing College Football on the RED!!! COMMITTED💯 #GoEagles @CoachBestEWU @JMullgrav @BrandonHuffman @Micah_Chen @TFordFSP @MyckMiller pic.twitter.com/kFMhqOqURe— myles.mayovsky (@MayovskyMyles) January 4, 2022
While Mayovsky plays on both sides of the ball, the Eags have scoped him out to play linebacker. In his senior season, Mayovsky helped the Lions to the state championship and recorded over 2300 total yards and 26 touchdowns on offense.
Mayovsky joins a handful of MCC players including Kamiakin alum RB Tuna Altahir. The two have been playing together since the start of their football careers and will once again be on the gridiron together at the next level.
"Me and tuna started playing football together when we first started," said Mayovsky, "so it's really cool to be playing with him again and and it's just huge to me that Eastern is really close to home and so so my parents will be able to come to the game and the whole family."