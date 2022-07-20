Eastern Washington University alumni and Eagles athletics supporters can help the school next week.
The Tri-Cities friends of EWU athletics are holding a gathering at CG Public House in Kennewick that will include a no-host bar, silent auction items and an opportunity to get together.
"To support our student athletes and the wonderful things they do for us and Eastern Washington University," said one of the organizers Tom Kimball. "Tremendous for both men and womens sports up there and it's just time to get together. We're raising money for a nutrition center to be constructed in Cheney at EWU. This nutrition center will support all athletes, men and women, in all sports."
The event is at Wednesday, July 27th from 5-8 p.m.
You can buy tickets online at EventBrite.