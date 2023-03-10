For the second straight year, it was the Ellensburg Bulldog girls that finished the 2A basketball team as the last team standing.

The Bulldogs won their second consecutive state title and capped a perfect season on Saturday.

Ellensburg community shows out to support back-to-back state champions The Ellensburg Bulldogs girls basketball team won its second consecutive 2A state basketball…

On Friday, the community celebrated the team by hosting a parade to celebrate the back-to-back state champions.

The team rode up and down Main Street and University Avenue with fans cheering, honking their car horns and holding signs to show support for the team.

As part of the celebratory parade, the team was raising money to help support former head coach Jeff Whitney in his fight against cancer, too.

There was live music and a silent auction at The Porch on Friday night to support the former coach. There will be more live music on Saturday night at The Porch to help raise funds.