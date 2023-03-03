The Ellensburg girls won the 2A state championship last season and looked poised to repeat in their quarterfinal victory over Othello on Thursday.
Jamison Philip and Olivia Anderson helped lead the way for the Bulldogs over the Huskies in a 62-29 win to reach the 2A state semifinals. The duo combined for 35 points, and Anderson swatted four shots and collected five rebounds.
To return to the state championship game, Ellensburg will have to knock off CWAC rival Prosser. The game will tip off at 7:15 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.