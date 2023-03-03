There were plenty of stories heading into Saturday's 2A girls state semifinal matchup between the defending state champion Ellensburg Bulldogs and CWAC runner-up Prosser Mustangs.
Olivia Anderson and the rest of the Bulldogs entered the matchup with 49 consecutive wins and having beaten their same opponent Friday night, Prosser, three times already this season.
Four times was not the charm for thehe Mustangs.
Ellensburg brought the juice from the jump. The Bulldogs led by 14 points after the first quarter with the help of a highlight worthy sequence from Molly Moffat knocking down a three-pointer and ripping away a steal that resulted in a layup by her on the other end.
The final result was a 61-33 win for Ellensburg, and they will return to the 2A girls state championship game.
Brooke Ravet led the Bulldogs with 12 points and all of them came from behind the arc. Ravet finished 4-7 from three-point territory.
Saturday's opponent will be another familiar foe. Ellensburg beat Burlington-Edison in the 2022 2A state championship game 52-32, and the Bulldogs will face the Tigers again on Saturday at 7 p.m.