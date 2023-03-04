Ellensburg girls win back-to-back 2A state titles

For the second straight year, the Ellensburg Bulldogs cut down the nets at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
In Saturday's 2A state championship game, Ellensburg faced Burlington-Edison, who they beat in 2022 by 20. In 2023, the Bulldogs upped the deficit.
The final score was 56-28, and Ellensburg won its second state championship in program history.
The Bulldogs only held a 10-point advantage at the half but came out with a renewed sense of purpose in the third quarter and outscored Burlington-Edison 20-5 to claim its second straight state title.
"It’s crazy," said senior Olivia Anderson after the game about winning two back-to-back state titles. "It’s surreal, but I owe it to my teammates for pushing everyday in practice, the blood, sweat and tears. I just love them. So proud of them."
Anderson finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Four Bulldogs finished with three steals on the grand stage.
Jamison Philip and Alana Marrs also finished in double figures scoring in the title game.