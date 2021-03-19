If you're an Eastern Washington fan in the Inland Northwest, you probably know the story of Spokane natives Tanner and Jacob Groves stepping up for their home town team, but they're not the only Washington natives looking to make an impact on the national stage.
Ellensburg native Steele Venters is a redshirt freshman. Although a rookie, Venters in able to come off the bench and contribute to the Eagles' third NCAA berth in program history.
"It's been a crazy journey," said Venters. "We didn't know if we were going to have a season and now we're here in Indiana."
The Eagles punched their ticket by beating Montana State in the Big Sky Championship. And will face third ranked Kansas Jayhawks in their first game... And for Venters, he's taking it all in.
"The bracket on all the hotel," said Venters. "You grow up dreaming of being in March Madness, and now we're here it's all surreal."
Venters grew up with the game ingrained in him. His father Wade was a former Richland Bomber and went on to play for Central Washington.
"I've never been to a March Madness," said Wade, "and Steele will be a part of the very first one we go to. That's pretty cool."
His parents are making the trip to the Hoosier state for the once in a lifetime experience.
"It's surreal," said mother Erin. "It's been such a fun journey to watch. We didn't think we were going to go, but then we decided why not. It might be once in a lifetime, you know?"
Wade and Erin are traveling to the Hoosier state Friday to support their son and 6-7 Eastern Washington player.
"They are my number one fans," said Venters. "They go to every game they can. It's going to be crazy to see them in the stands in Indiana."
The family has been grateful for the outpouring of support from the community -- Venters coming from humble roots.
Venters graduated from Ellensburg High School in 2019. As a Bulldog, he averaged 23 points, eight rebounds, and five assists per game as a senior. He was first team Associated Press 2A All-State selection and scored over 1,200 points in his career.
He helped Ellensburg to a 16-6 record in his senior season and the school’s first Central Washington Athletic Conference title in more than 15 years and played in the SWX All-Star game.
He is now an Eagle as a redshirt freshman and is coming off the bench, but continues his basketball career with his roots sewn in the small town of Ellensburg, Washington.
The Eagles face the Jayhawks as the underdog on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 10:15 AM.