Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected at times, especially near freshly plowed fields. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility from blowing dust. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will occur mostly in areas near freshly plowed fields in the Lower Columbia Basin and Blue Mountain Foothills of Washington. Winds will be from the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. &&