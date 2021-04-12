The MCC held their third golf meet of the season Monday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Richland's Evan Johnson lead the Bombers to an overall team win shooting a 74 on the day. Kamiakin's Clayton German shot a 35 on the back 9 to tie Johnson on the leaderboard.

See team scores and individual finishes below:

Team:

TeamTeam ScorePlacePoints
Richland31019
Kamiakin31228
Southridge33037
Hanford33946
Walla Walla35755
Pasco36464
Chiawana39373
Hermiston46282
Kennewickinc9 

Individual:

Kamiakin4Clayton German393574
Rich4Evan Johnson383674
Kamiakin4Logan Knaff393776
Kamiakin4Wyatt Hanson383876
Rich4Carter Sheets403878
Southridge3Ben Johnson374178
Pasco4Jackson Cazier384179
Rich4Davis Sheets403979
Rich4Hunter Graney413879
Hanford4Skylar Arneson413980
Hanford4Konnor Stenersen414081
Kenn3Baylor Beauchamp423981
Southridge3Brandon Coates424082
Rich4Drew Frey434083
Southridge3John Warner414283
Hanford4Preston Norskog424284
Kamiakin4Jacob Bogenrief483886
Kamiakin4Logan Liebert444286
Walla Walla3Carson Hutchinson424486
Southridge3Jacob Englert424587
Kamiakin4Eli Harrell474188
Southridge3Aiden Campbell454388
Chiawana4Ryker Buttars454489
Walla Walla3Joel Redman434689
Chiawana4Austin Kuster484290
Walla Walla3Grant Hartzheim494190
Rich4Maguire Clements464692
Walla Walla3Sam Lastoskie464692
Kenn3Dylan Holland494493
Hanford4Kyle Sypher454994
Pasco4Bennett McDonald454994
Pasco4Evan Adams504494
Pasco4Brian Rabideau425597
Hermiston3Cody Adams514899
Hanford4Cole Hancock5248100
Walla Walla3Rhett Babcock5050100
Pasco4Sean Le5546101
Chiawana4Roman Garcia4558103
Chiawana4Riley Pock5556111
Hanford4Garrett Jensen5063113
Chiawana4Drew Cruzen5955114
Chiawana4Jorge Martinez5263115
Hermiston3Christian Oliver5858116
Walla Walla3Elijah Anderson5859117
Southridge3Carson Walters5860118
Hermiston3Jaydn davis6159120
Hermiston3Cameron Jones6067127
Hermiston3Brycen Jones7060130

