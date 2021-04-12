The MCC held their third golf meet of the season Monday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Richland's Evan Johnson lead the Bombers to an overall team win shooting a 74 on the day. Kamiakin's Clayton German shot a 35 on the back 9 to tie Johnson on the leaderboard.
See team scores and individual finishes below:
Team:
|Team
|Team Score
|Place
|Points
|Richland
|310
|1
|9
|Kamiakin
|312
|2
|8
|Southridge
|330
|3
|7
|Hanford
|339
|4
|6
|Walla Walla
|357
|5
|5
|Pasco
|364
|6
|4
|Chiawana
|393
|7
|3
|Hermiston
|462
|8
|2
|Kennewick
|inc
|9
Individual:
|Kamiakin
|4
|Clayton German
|39
|35
|74
|Rich
|4
|Evan Johnson
|38
|36
|74
|Kamiakin
|4
|Logan Knaff
|39
|37
|76
|Kamiakin
|4
|Wyatt Hanson
|38
|38
|76
|Rich
|4
|Carter Sheets
|40
|38
|78
|Southridge
|3
|Ben Johnson
|37
|41
|78
|Pasco
|4
|Jackson Cazier
|38
|41
|79
|Rich
|4
|Davis Sheets
|40
|39
|79
|Rich
|4
|Hunter Graney
|41
|38
|79
|Hanford
|4
|Skylar Arneson
|41
|39
|80
|Hanford
|4
|Konnor Stenersen
|41
|40
|81
|Kenn
|3
|Baylor Beauchamp
|42
|39
|81
|Southridge
|3
|Brandon Coates
|42
|40
|82
|Rich
|4
|Drew Frey
|43
|40
|83
|Southridge
|3
|John Warner
|41
|42
|83
|Hanford
|4
|Preston Norskog
|42
|42
|84
|Kamiakin
|4
|Jacob Bogenrief
|48
|38
|86
|Kamiakin
|4
|Logan Liebert
|44
|42
|86
|Walla Walla
|3
|Carson Hutchinson
|42
|44
|86
|Southridge
|3
|Jacob Englert
|42
|45
|87
|Kamiakin
|4
|Eli Harrell
|47
|41
|88
|Southridge
|3
|Aiden Campbell
|45
|43
|88
|Chiawana
|4
|Ryker Buttars
|45
|44
|89
|Walla Walla
|3
|Joel Redman
|43
|46
|89
|Chiawana
|4
|Austin Kuster
|48
|42
|90
|Walla Walla
|3
|Grant Hartzheim
|49
|41
|90
|Rich
|4
|Maguire Clements
|46
|46
|92
|Walla Walla
|3
|Sam Lastoskie
|46
|46
|92
|Kenn
|3
|Dylan Holland
|49
|44
|93
|Hanford
|4
|Kyle Sypher
|45
|49
|94
|Pasco
|4
|Bennett McDonald
|45
|49
|94
|Pasco
|4
|Evan Adams
|50
|44
|94
|Pasco
|4
|Brian Rabideau
|42
|55
|97
|Hermiston
|3
|Cody Adams
|51
|48
|99
|Hanford
|4
|Cole Hancock
|52
|48
|100
|Walla Walla
|3
|Rhett Babcock
|50
|50
|100
|Pasco
|4
|Sean Le
|55
|46
|101
|Chiawana
|4
|Roman Garcia
|45
|58
|103
|Chiawana
|4
|Riley Pock
|55
|56
|111
|Hanford
|4
|Garrett Jensen
|50
|63
|113
|Chiawana
|4
|Drew Cruzen
|59
|55
|114
|Chiawana
|4
|Jorge Martinez
|52
|63
|115
|Hermiston
|3
|Christian Oliver
|58
|58
|116
|Walla Walla
|3
|Elijah Anderson
|58
|59
|117
|Southridge
|3
|Carson Walters
|58
|60
|118
|Hermiston
|3
|Jaydn davis
|61
|59
|120
|Hermiston
|3
|Cameron Jones
|60
|67
|127
|Hermiston
|3
|Brycen Jones
|70
|60
|130