The squeaking sound of sneakers is a common refrain when Grandview boys basketball hits the floor. The Greyhounds will look to get the ball and run any chance they get.
“We're just scrappy, hustle, love to get on the floor, play D and just get up and down the court,” said Julian Garza, a senior guard, about what Grandview basketball is. “We just wanna be faster than everybody and just beat them and not get outworked. That's just our motto and what we do around here.”
“We know if we do play faster that not a lot of teams can handle the speed and tempo that we play at, and they will get tired,” said Marcelino Armendariz, a sophomore guard.
“It makes me glad that all the running we do and stuff at practice pays off just for this.”
“Heart, smart, and together” is the team’s motto. It’s something that the team even wears on t-shirts.
“We just try to go out there and play as hard as we can, play together and just be smart with [the basketball],” said Armendariz explaining the meaning of the motto.
Head coach Frankie Medina played at Grandview and graduated from the program in 2007.
“You're smaller than the other team, so you gotta work harder and you gotta play smarter,” said Medina. “So we gotta try and play our smartest basketball, so that's just kind of always been [the way] around here.”
The style is paying dividends for the team this season. The Greyhounds are ranked 12th in the state’s latest RPI rankings.
“I remember being little, playing basketball, coming to all the varsity games, watching, and now to actually be in this position, it's a dream come true,” said Garza. “I don't want to take it for granted. I enjoy every minute of it, and I'm sure gonna miss it after this year, but I'm just trying to enjoy as much of it as I can.”
“I've been waiting for this for my whole life, and so now it's just coming true. I'm just trying to take full advantage of it,” said Armendariz.
In the Central Washington Athletic Conference, this season has presented challenges night in and night out for all teams. Four of the league’s seven teams sit in the top half of the state’s RPI.
Medina said being in the CWAC has enhanced the challenge for his squad.
“Every night, it's a battle with whoever you're playing against. We've got a bunch of great teams in the league. All the coaches do a great job, got great players, so it makes it fun.”
The challenge will only increase for the Greyhounds next week. The team will face Selah and Prosser on back-to-back nights, who are the top two teams in the league standings ahead of Grandview.