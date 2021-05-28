It has been a tough year for Hanford high school's athletic department, after losing both their final football game and the last two games of their soccer season to the pandemic, the boys' basketball team is hoping just to be able to finish their season in its entirety.
With seven seniors on the varsity roster, the Hanford falcons are the oldest team in the MCC. They're also the team with the most history. Now, every team since the beginning of time talks about how close they are, but several of the seniors have been playing together since early middle school and their bond off the court is as strong as it is on it.
“I've played with some of these guys since I was like in sixth grade,’ said senior forward Darnell Walker, ‘so it's just crazy how much we've grown together. I've played with (De)Shawn and Riley since like sixth grade and they've grown so much it's just crazy, and we've been friends through the whole time. It's great because I can yell at them, I can get on them as much as I want and they won't do nothing because we're just best friends.”
Currently sitting at three wins and four losses,
Hanford looks to get to five hundred tomorrow against Walla Walla.